Museum Puts Decades-Old Cobalt RaQ Back On the Internet

This is interesting

"A computer museum has revived and rebuilt a Cobalt RaQ 3 server appliance from the Y2K days of the internet. It's now online and accessible -- complete with an ancient CGI guestbook at http://raq.serialport.org/. There were thousands upon thousands of Cobalt RaQs and Qubes scattered across the globe in the 2000s, and I remember they were especially popular with ISPs. Judging from the guestbook comments, it looks like I'm not the only one that remembers their impact. Cobalt was acquired by Sun Microsystems in 2002 for a cool $2 billion, but discontinued the product line the following year."

Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/23/...Dlh49ydUYHMYMv8IytNhCtGiIxdoPnvGAo7XXtY8n8v1o
 
