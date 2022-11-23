MultiSync FP1350X 22" CRT accepts both analog and digital signals

Nov 28 2000" ITASCA, ILL. – NEC-Mitsubishi Electronics Display of America Inc.'s MultiSync FP1350X is the first NEC-branded CRT-based desktop monitor designed for near universal digital and analog support. Using NEC's Ambix technology, the 22-inch flat professional-level NEC MultiSync FP1350X accepts digital or analog input through a DVI-I connection. It also provides a second analog input with a traditional 15-pin VGA connector.With a 20-inch viewable image area and a maximum resolution of 1,920 x 1,440 pixels at 76 Hz, the MultiSync desktop monitor is suitable for high-end graphics users including designers, architects, publishers and programmers.In addition, the monitor offers a horizontal scan range of 31 kHz to 115 kHz, a vertical scan range of 55 Hz to 160 Hz and incorporates advanced image controls to allow complete control over the monitor's entire image surface. The newest model in NEC's family of Flat Professional CRT displays promises to be a long-term investment as users continue to adopt new digital standards, the company said. With direct digital connection to the computer, the loss of signals that are characteristic of digital-to-analog conversions are minimized, according to NEC-Mitsubishi. "Just picked this unit up as an early Christmas present to myself.I love the NEC/Mitsubishi brand of crt monitors and this one is a gem I overlooked back in the day. A look at the spec sheet details the limits of the digital resolutions she'll accept. I intend to give her a private corner of my game room where she'll be paired with a GTX 980ti and a I9 10850k where she'll play PC games from 2007-2015 era. OLED? Nah! I'll keep my crt!