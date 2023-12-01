(Multiple Retailers) Xbox Series X for $349

The original thread was for the Diablo IV bundle, which now appears to be dead. However, the standalone console is now selling for the same price at multiple retailers. It's not as good a deal as the bundle was since it's missing the game, but you can still find that bundle for $400. Original post is in spoiler below.

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/microsoft-xbox-series-x-1tb-console-black/6428324.p?skuId=6428324
https://www.target.com/p/xbox-series-x-console/-/A-80790841
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Xbox-Series-X-Video-Game-Console-Black/443574645

$90 cheaper than other retailers at the moment.

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Xbox-Series-X-Diablo-IV-Bundle/2090305270

1701438422211.png
 
I couldn't get the horizon bundle to work locally but the diablo one did, I traded my x in at gamestop for a ps5 and paid like $120 for the ps5 and a pink controller for my wife a few months ago.
 
I don't think I've ever seen a recent console go for 30% off, even during holiday sales. Not over the last few gens. This thing is just 3 years old, and comes with an in demand game. Not a bad deal at all.
 
Wish Sony would price match the PS5. Already have a gaming PC and 99% of Xbox games I can already play on the PC.
 
Hulk said:
Wish Sony would price match the PS5. Already have a gaming PC and 99% of Xbox games I can already play on the PC.
I have to assume the PS5 is selling a lot better, hence the larger discounts for Xbox in the first place. I thought Starfield would make a bigger dent and shift more demand to Xbox, maybe I was wrong. Maybe after a few more good Microsoft exclusives like The Outer Worlds 2 we'll see it shift a bit.
 
Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade 2 is the only reason to pick one up. Unless you like paying for online with Halo Infinite.
 
How does Sony win against Game Pass? Sony doesn’t have anything comparable.
 
Archaea said:
How does Sony win against Game Pass? Sony doesn’t have anything comparable.
Quality exclusives over quantity of mediocre games. I have very limited time to game, so I'm not wasting my time on whatever Game pass has available and still don't have time to get through the biggest games out now.

Like right now I'm still getting through Zelda TotK (after taking a break to play through Mario RPG 😅), and also just randomly beat Spiderman Miles Morales last night (I've had it on PS5 since launch I think).

PS+ is a joke now though, esp. with the recent price increases. I guess Sony can get away with this mediocre service/value only because of their position, but hopefully not for too long before people drop subs in mass.
 
Damn, deal seems dead now. Was going to price match at my PX on post later today so I don't have to wait 2+ weeks shipping overseas.
 
GoldenTiger said:
No game in that listing though. The original deal had the series x + Diablo 4 or forza horizon 5 bundled.
True, I was kinda interested in the Forza hot wheels, but didn't really care though, I really wanted the boost from 1.2 Tflops to 12 Tflops and the faster loading/performance in general versus my One S.
 
Jinxycat said:
Shows fine for me on walmart still?
MikeTrike said:
Same.

View attachment 617432

Xbox Series X Video Game Console, Black https://www.walmart.com/ip/443574645
Ahh, I was looking at link in OP, not the referral link Armenius posted. I still see it now. Might be picking this up this afternoon then 😎. I just dunno if my store has these game bundles still, last I saw they only had the console only, so hopefully they still price match this bundle at least.
 
Looks like both the bundles are sold out now. The standalone console posted by MikeTrike is still showing in stock. You might be able to still find bundles in your local store.
 
It's really hit or miss which Walmart will have one of these. I ordered one online for store pickup today and then later in the day it said the order was canceled because they were out of stock. I kept checking various Walmarts throughout the day while I was out working and lucked out.

How can I sell the Diablo 4 code? I watched an unboxing and it says there is no actual digital code in there.
 
GoldenTiger said:
You don't. It's tied to the system during its first boot and activation.
I went back and looked at the video and from what I understand you can send it to another account.

EDIT: Yeah it looks like "another account" still has to use the same console. :(
 
