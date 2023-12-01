(Multiple Retailers) Xbox Series X for $349

Armenius
The original thread was for the Diablo IV bundle, which now appears to be dead. However, the standalone console is now selling for the same price at multiple retailers. It's not as good a deal as the bundle was since it's missing the game, but you can still find that bundle for $400. Original post is in spoiler below.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/microsoft-xbox-series-x-1tb-console-black/6428324.p?skuId=6428324
https://www.target.com/p/xbox-series-x-console/-/A-80790841
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Xbox-Series-X-Video-Game-Console-Black/443574645
$90 cheaper than other retailers at the moment.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Xbox-Series-X-Diablo-IV-Bundle/2090305270
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Xbox-Series-X-Diablo-IV-Bundle/2090305270
