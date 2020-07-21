Multiple questions Re: CPU temp, fan speeds, UEFI settings

~*~​

~*~​

~*~​

Good morning gurus. I have a handful of questions on my new system.1. Put together a machine with a Ryzen 5 3600 sitting in an ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4, using stock AMD cooler. I have the stock fan in the Phanteks P300 in the rear, and two CM 140mm fans that I transferred from old system in the front doing intake, and feel my temps are too high. Temps are only 1-3 degrees cooler with the side-panel off.Temps for CPU are showing 70-80 in BIOS after a few minutes.CPU-Z usually reports 3592ghz which is what I expect, bouncing briefly higher to 4091 every few seconds as I type and download over Battle.net client. Is this normal boost behavior? Windows Task Manager shows 4.03ghz continually.I already got scared and re-seated and re-pasted the stock cooler using a bit of a different paste application (I usually do a pea in the middle, this time I did an X as AMD advised).After a while I read Ryzen Master software shows an accurate temp reading, so I installed that. I am not touching any settings. The CPU Clock Speed says 4,113 current and 4,200 maximum while on default setting. Also CPU voltage shows 1.377v but goes up to ~1.45 while I'm noodling around.I have an old Hyper 212 Evo from 2015, but I read I may have to order a bracket for the AM4 compatibility? I wonder if this will be free or if I should order the whole new cooler (budget is tight now).2. By default, the fans are all set to Silent mode, and the three chassis fans are set to monitor M/B (which seems to stay cool). The chassis fans are all hovering around 500rpm at this setting. I can get them to spin faster (at least according to the UEFI, though I don't hear them spinning faster) if I change it to monitor CPU, or change to standard rather than silent. Temps still stay at the same level though. The CPU fan reports ~1900rpmHow should they be set?3. The motherboard had sockets for CPU power - 8-pin & 4-pin. I plugged power into both of them. Is that neccessary if I am not overclocking, and could that be leading to higher temps? If only one is necessary, which one?Thanks so much for reading and any advice given.