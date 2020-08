Multiple Power Supplies for sale

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to Method of Payment: PayPal Goods and Services or Cash for Pickups, zipcode 94539 or 95831Shipping: UPS Ground for the 1200W, USPS Priority for the Corsair TX 650MThis is a brand new PC Power & Cooling Silencer MKIII Series 1200 Watt 80+ Platinum Power Supply. I bought this in 2012 and forgot about it. I opened it and tested it, but otherwise it is unused. Unfortunately, warranty has already expired.Price: $250 shipped via UPS Ground or USPS Ground.This is a brand new CORSAIR TX-M 80 PLUS GOLD Semi-Modular Power Supply. I bought this in 2018 and it has a 7-year warranty, so warranty still applies. UPC has been removed for rebate but it is still shrink wrapped.Price: $110 shipped via USPS Priority Mail Flat Rate Medium BoxThis is a brand new CORSAIR RM650i 80 PLUS GOLD Modular Power Supply. I bought this in 2017 and it has a 10-year warranty, so warranty still applies. UPC has been removed for rebate but it is still shrink wrapped.Price: $125 shipped via UPS Ground or USPS Ground.PM me your Heatware. No trades.