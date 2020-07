Multi-state probe into older iPhones slowing and shutting down

The Battery thing was dirty pool and Apple paid, I get their perspective though that if a battery was bad it would turn down the settings to prevent disastrous problems. If they kept the phones operating at 100% they get sued that they should have built in failsafes, so they build in failsafes but they should have disclosed them, not doing so was dubious at best. But trying to prove that Apple intentionally added code into iOS updates to target older models and slow them down is going to be a tough one to prove. Feature creep is real, that alone adds to slowdowns, proving a distinction between the two would normally be hard.

I can say though that our old Samsung tablets, roughly 200 of them, randomly just turn off when they are in use the old batteries can’t meet their peak amperage/voltage requirements when running the more taxing softwares. So if anything takes their CPU’s over like 85% they just blink off like the batteries died. Had to either replace their batteries to fix the issue, pain to diagnose that because it just made them look like they were systematically just dying.

Regardless either scenario could have been made way less painful by a simple error message and a toggle option stating the battery was failing and a low power mode was recommended until a replacement was installed.