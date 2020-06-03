Multi-monitor setup - how to make more stable

System specs:

Dell XPS 8900

Core i7-6700 @ 4GHz

32gb DDR4 RAM

Intel HD Graphics 530 (integrated)

AMD Radeon RX 480 8gb

256gb SSD

2TB HDD



I have no monitors connected to the integrated graphics ports. I have the following 5 monitors (all at native resolutions) connected to the RX 480:

DP port 1: 1920x1200; daisy-chained 1080x1920 (portrait orientation)

DP port 2: 1920x1200

DP port 3: 1920x1080

HDMI port: 2160x3840 (portrait orientation)



This monitor configuration is somewhat unstable. When the computer wakes from sleep, sometimes all the monitors wake up, sometimes 1 will not wake (not always the same monitor) - I can usually wake the sleeping monitor by going into Windows 10 Display Settings, where Windows thinks the monitor is connected and awake, disable the monitor and then re-enable it. Even when the computer is running, very occasionally a monitor will drop out and go to sleep.



All the cables work fine with fewer monitors, so it's not obvious that it's a cable quality problem. But maybe when you're pushing the system, cable quality requirement is higher?



Is it possible this config is too much for the Radeon card? If that's the case, what is the best option for making this 5 monitor setup more stable? If possible, I'd like to add a 6th monitor.



I could move 1 or 2 monitors to the integrated graphics ports and enable integrated graphics in BIOS, but I'm guessing this is likely to result in BSOD's - this is what happened every week or so on my last couple of Dell XPS systems where I used both integrated and discrete graphics simultaneously.



Maybe add another card without large power requirements (so that I don't have to upgrade PSU from stock unit)? Maybe something like the Nvidia NVS 510?



Or should my current config work fine, if I use higher quality DisplayPort cables?