Multi-display ? - possible to run 3x displays, one being a 49” ultra wide?

Chefskinny
- Jan 21, 2013
- 5
Hey all,
been heavy in sim racing these days. I’ve recently acquired a Samsung 49” ultra wide (5120x1440p) and was wondering if I’m able to add 2 more 27” monitors flanking the centre ultra wide?
Am I able to mix resolutions like this? In theory my ultra wide is 2x 27” 1440p
Gpu is rtx 3090 with 3 display port
