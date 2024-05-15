Lateralus
Just came out to a positive reception so far:
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2111190/MULLET_MADJACK/
I'm not typically a fan of shooters with timers (or any game with timers) where you have to keep moving like this, but this one has an interesting premise. Basically, you start each level with 10 seconds to live. The live (in-game) audience rewards stylish kills with more time, etc. Each level lasts less than a minute. Upgrades, environmental kills, and a boss every ten levels keeps things moving and exciting. Could be a great cheaper game to pick up for quick bursts of violence!
There's a demo available (a trend I'm glad to see coming back with a prevalence lately) so no reason not to check it out.
View: https://youtu.be/H1SBzwGxRJs?si=rLDNamRpOvHRbYv1
View: https://youtu.be/539uFWs3ogA?si=1u5RVmczPFFsv2LO
