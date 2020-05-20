Much faster connection and yet much crappier video conferencing. How can that be?

Hello,

I replaced my old modem and router with a used Netgear C6300BD modem with built-in router i bought on ebay.

I did this because Spectrum claimed they had raised my speed from 100 mbps to 400 but my old modem was not capable of such a speed.

My speed is much better now. IT used to be around 15 mbps. Now when I connect to the 5ghz sometimes it goes as high as 200mbps according to speedtest.net.



And yet my video conferences on Zoom is MUCH WORSE than before. It hangs constantly. And not just on one device, but I tried on another laptop too. Also noticed that YouTube on Samsung smart tv also sometimes takes it awhile to show the thumbnails.



Does anyone know why this is? Something about "latency"? But the internet provider is the same company. So something wrong with the new modem?



speedtest.net says my ping is 18 ms. Is that good or bad?



Thank you in advance.