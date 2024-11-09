MSI’s Exclusive “Memory Extension Mode” Brings Up To 21% Gaming Performance Improvement On Core Ultra 200S CPUs, Courtesy of Memory Optimizations

"MSI's newest feature can pick up the best memory configurations based on the processor's integrated memory controller (IMC) and memory overclocking capabilities, ultimately allowing the optimal performance experience, depending upon your workload.

MSI has now shared benchmarks with us, looking at how the Memory Extension mode helps in improving the performance of systems, and by the looks of it, there are considerable performance uplifts. MSI managed to test out an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K system with both DDR5-7200 and DDR5-8200 memory modules and over standard XMP configurations, MSI's Memory Extension mode under "High-Efficiency" mode managed to drop memory latency by 12%-16%, based on findings from AIDA64 memory latency benchmarks. The following system configuration was used:"

Source: https://wccftech.com/msis-memory-extension-mode-significant-gaming-improvement-core-ultra-200s-cpus/
Intel confirms Core Ultra 200 launch didn’t go as planned, promises performance fix by early December​

Well that doesn't really fix Ultra for gaming... but it is an improvement.
Looking at their benches at first I said oh 14% gain in cyberpunk that is respectable... then I remembered the 285k launch reviews. Cyberpunk was one of the titles were the 285k was being beat by 12th gen i5 12600.

At least this shows there is some room to tweak these yet.
 
The fact these profiles, and the BIOS optimizations needed for them weren’t available at launch tells me all I need to know about Intel right now. They have a software development problem, they either lost some key talent or promoted/hired some ineffective managers because their software used to be on point and now they are shooting wide left.
 
Odds that their memory OC will be less deleterious to the hardware involved than some recent generations of automatic CPU OC have been?
 
DanNeely said:
Odds that their memory OC will be less deleterious to the hardware involved than some recent generations of automatic CPU OC have been?
Three questions come to mind
1. Can this approach be applied successfully to AMD?
2. Can this approach benefit older Intel CPUs?
3. Can ASUS and Gigabyte implement the same approach as MSI?
 
philb2 said:
Three questions come to mind
1. Can this approach be applied successfully to AMD?
2. Can this approach benefit older Intel CPUs?
3. Can ASUS and Gigabyte implement the same approach as MSI?
I can't go into all the details yet, but we identified a series of multifactor issues at the OS level, at the BIOS level, and I will say that the performance we saw in reviews is not what we expected and not what we intended. The launch just didn't go as planned. That has been a humbling lesson for all of us, inspiring a fairly large response internally to get to the bottom of what happened and to fix it.
Intel Working on Fixing "Arrow Lake" Gaming Performance with Upcoming Patches

 
philb2 said:
“I can't go into all the details yet, but we identified a series of multifactor issues at the OS level, at the BIOS level, and I will say that the performance we saw in reviews is not what we expected and not what we intended. The launch just didn't go as planned. That has been a humbling lesson for all of us, inspiring a fairly large response internally to get to the bottom of what happened and to fix it.”
 
ChadD said:
Well that doesn't really fix Ultra for gaming... but it is an improvement.
Looking at their benches at first I said oh 14% gain in cyberpunk that is respectable... then I remembered the 285k launch reviews. Cyberpunk was one of the titles were the 285k was being beat by 12th gen i5 12600.

At least this shows there is some room to tweak these yet.
That's 14% over default, non-XMP memory speed. Its about 7% improvement over simply activating XMP.
Lakados said:
The fact these profiles, and the BIOS optimizations needed for them weren’t available at launch tells me all I need to know about Intel right now. They have a software development problem, they either lost some key talent or promoted/hired some ineffective managers because their software used to be on point and now they are shooting wide left.
philb2 said:
Three questions come to mind
1. Can this approach be applied successfully to AMD?
2. Can this approach benefit older Intel CPUs?
3. Can ASUS and Gigabyte implement the same approach as MSI?
Its very likely this mode from MSI essentially amounts to low-hanging-fruit tweaks to memory sub-timings.

Buildzoid has been talking about that for years. Hardware Unboxed used Buildzoid's "safe" timings and published Intel and AMD RAM performance videos in late Spring 2023. The improvements on Intel were relatively larger.
erek said:
CUDIMMs are the secret for Ultra 9 unlocked
Potential?


View: https://youtu.be/c80r_4Inqng?si=IVYZyxxcVZ_7e-iT
Big asterisk on that. Really high RAM speeds also have a lot higher timings. For things which don't need low latency, but do benefit from bandwidth: you can see more performance. But, latency is a factor for just as many other apps and games.

Its unclear at this point if current CUDIMMS have much room for tweaking timings. Sub-timings tend to yield better results, yet they are the least investigated by reviewers.

IMO, right now, a set of Hynix A-Die in the mid 7000's with tweaked primary and sub-timings, is the best overall purchase for Arrow Lake.
 
"MSI introduces Latency Killer to improve DDR5 latency on AM5 motherboards — feature reportedly reduces latency by up to 8ns"

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ature-reportedly-reduces-latency-by-up-to-8ns
 
