MSI’s Exclusive “Memory Extension Mode” Brings Up To 21% Gaming Performance Improvement On Core Ultra 200S CPUs, Courtesy of Memory Optimizations

erek
"MSI's newest feature can pick up the best memory configurations based on the processor's integrated memory controller (IMC) and memory overclocking capabilities, ultimately allowing the optimal performance experience, depending upon your workload.
MSI has now shared benchmarks with us, looking at how the Memory Extension mode helps in improving the performance of systems, and by the looks of it, there are considerable performance uplifts. MSI managed to test out an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K system with both DDR5-7200 and DDR5-8200 memory modules and over standard XMP configurations, MSI's Memory Extension mode under "High-Efficiency" mode managed to drop memory latency by 12%-16%, based on findings from AIDA64 memory latency benchmarks. The following system configuration was used:"
Source: https://wccftech.com/msis-memory-extension-mode-significant-gaming-improvement-core-ultra-200s-cpus/
