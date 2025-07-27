  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
MSI Z690-A DDR4 cant see SATA drives

This is a weird one so I will give the issue up front then more information....

I have an MSI Z690-A DDR4 motherboard with NVMe and SSD drives. Everything works fine.
Tried plugging 2x Sata drives and they dont spin up. SATA 5 and 6 if that matters.
Plugged in SSD into that same power plug and it works fine.
Plugged SATA back in and no spin up.

The 2x SATA drives are pulled from my plex machine as I am building a newer plex server.

What I did to get it to work, used SATA power from my old plex server and they spin up.

Now weird thing -

I have my gaming rig in the signature, and it has all NVMe drives and works. I tried putting a SATA drive in and ran into the same thing. so odd...
I eventually got it working but dont recall how.


this is sooo odd and driving me crazy.
 
Is hot swapping sata and the sata ports turned on in bios? Also does your board limit sata lanes when you have multiple NVME's installed?
 
Is hot swapping sata and the sata ports turned on in bios? Also does your board limit sata lanes when you have multiple NVME's installed?
i will check this out... i googled and read something about that for hot swap so will definitely check that out.
 

