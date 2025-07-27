MSI Z690-A DDR4 cant see SATA drives

This is a weird one so I will give the issue up front then more information....



I have an MSI Z690-A DDR4 motherboard with NVMe and SSD drives. Everything works fine.

Tried plugging 2x Sata drives and they dont spin up. SATA 5 and 6 if that matters.

Plugged in SSD into that same power plug and it works fine.

Plugged SATA back in and no spin up.



The 2x SATA drives are pulled from my plex machine as I am building a newer plex server.



What I did to get it to work, used SATA power from my old plex server and they spin up.



Now weird thing -



I have my gaming rig in the signature, and it has all NVMe drives and works. I tried putting a SATA drive in and ran into the same thing. so odd...

I eventually got it working but dont recall how.





this is sooo odd and driving me crazy.