MSI Z390-A-Pro how to control case fans?

My system is in my sig, but I recently picked up an eVga RTX 3080 video card last week, and that beast gets super hot when doing extreme gaming for a while. Playing Doom Eternal at Ultra maxed settings at 144hz, is taxing on the card.



I bought a new case yesterday Lian Li Lancool 2 with 6 120mm fans I hope will cool down my card better, but how do I set those case fans up where they'll go faster and cool more? I plugged each case fan into the motherboard sys1 fan spots on the mobo. And I know MSI has that Drago software program. But how exactly do I go about setting it so when the case gets hot inside due to the video card running during a game, I want the fans to kick on higher rpm's and start cooling it down.



Thanks.