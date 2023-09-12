MSI X670E Carbon won't reboot reliably - DDR5 issue?

I have an MSI X670E Carbon on the latest BIOS with 2x32gb Vengeance DDR5-6000 (AMD Expo version) that won't reboot reliably. If I cold cold boot it, it usually boots to Windows after about 5 minutes of black screen. If I reboot it never comes back up. I have to turn it off and on repeatedly before it will boot again.

I have a feeling it's gotta be a memory issue. When I try it with my Dominator 4x16gb DDR5-6000 (Intel XMP version) it NEVER passes POST, just blackscreens forever. And again with the Vengeance 2x32gb it's hit or miss. Is it a known issue that X670E kind of sucks at memory support or is my motherboard suspect?

Once I get into Windows everything is fine and stable. I have an Intel Z790 CPU and motherboard lying around that I could rebuild with, and it was rock solid with this memory when it was built, but I really like the power efficiency of the Ryzen 7900. But these booting issues are driving me nuts lately.

I was eyeing this G.SKILL Trident 96gb DDR5 Expo kit but don't know if that would just be asking for more trouble. I run a lot of Virtual Machines so the extra capacity would be nice.
 
Are you running bios default and still having issues posting? It’s quite possible your particular cpu and or mobo and those kits are just not playing nice for whatever reason. As far as timings and speed some memory controllers on some CPUs are just ass. Silicon lottery and all that.

My experience:
My AM5 system is super pissy regarding ram. X670e Gene 7700x and GSkill x5 c30 32g expo kit. It will not run 6000 stable but setting the expo profile and dropping the speed to 5600 manually it’s solid as a rock. This is with the latest bios with all the latest AGESA , latest chipset drivers from AMD, all windows 11 updates etc.

Edit: I’ve not tried any other ram kits but since I have an AMD expo rated kit I suspect my 7700x has a weak memory controller and I’m not going to push more voltage and so on to make 6000 when 5600 is fine. Eventually I’ll swap to a 2x32 64g kit (2slots on the mobo) and see how that goes.
 
That's a good idea - I'll try setting 5600 in bios next time I have to reboot and see how that goes. I wouldn't mind giving up a little bit of speed if it's more reliable.
 
