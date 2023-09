MSI X670E Carbon won't reboot reliably - DDR5 issue?

I have an MSI X670E Carbon on the latest BIOS with 2x32gb Vengeance DDR5-6000 (AMD Expo version) that won't reboot reliably. If I cold cold boot it, it usually boots to Windows after about 5 minutes of black screen. If I reboot it never comes back up. I have to turn it off and on repeatedly before it will boot again.I have a feeling it's gotta be a memory issue. When I try it with my Dominator 4x16gb DDR5-6000 (Intel XMP version) it NEVER passes POST, just blackscreens forever. And again with the Vengeance 2x32gb it's hit or miss. Is it a known issue that X670E kind of sucks at memory support or is my motherboard suspect?Once I get into Windows everything is fine and stable. I have an Intel Z790 CPU and motherboard lying around that I could rebuild with, and it was rock solid with this memory when it was built, but I really like the power efficiency of the Ryzen 7900. But these booting issues are driving me nuts lately.I was eyeing this G.SKILL Trident 96gb DDR5 Expo kit but don't know if that would just be asking for more trouble. I run a lot of Virtual Machines so the extra capacity would be nice.