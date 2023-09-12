MSI X670E Carbon won't reboot reliably - DDR5 issue?

Are you running bios default and still having issues posting? It’s quite possible your particular cpu and or mobo and those kits are just not playing nice for whatever reason. As far as timings and speed some memory controllers on some CPUs are just ass. Silicon lottery and all that.



My experience:

My AM5 system is super pissy regarding ram. X670e Gene 7700x and GSkill x5 c30 32g expo kit. It will not run 6000 stable but setting the expo profile and dropping the speed to 5600 manually it’s solid as a rock. This is with the latest bios with all the latest AGESA , latest chipset drivers from AMD, all windows 11 updates etc.



Edit: I’ve not tried any other ram kits but since I have an AMD expo rated kit I suspect my 7700x has a weak memory controller and I’m not going to push more voltage and so on to make 6000 when 5600 is fine. Eventually I’ll swap to a 2x32 64g kit (2slots on the mobo) and see how that goes.