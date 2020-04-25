MSI X570 Tomahawk review: possibly the best $200 X570

https://www.techspot.com/review/2020-msi-x570-tomahawk/
Looks like MSI has the best midrange X570 board coming out soon. I already bought an Asus X570-p Prime for a Ryzen 3600 build and would have considered the MSI if I had done this later. For anyone building a system in the next month this is worth a look.
