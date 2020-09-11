MSI X570 Tomahawk new 1.3 BIOS update no good.... Idle shutdown

Tried out the 7C84v13 update today and it caused a spontaneous shutdown at idle.

Nothing in the Event log other than the unplanned shutdown.



Only overclocking items enabled were XMP and PBO Enabled (instead of Auto).

Rock solid again back on the 1.2 BIOS, same settings.



System was fine with last two BIOS version as well.



So something seems fubar with this latest update.



Update description is " Updated AMD AGESA ComboAm4v2PI 1.0.8.1 ".



