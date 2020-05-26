MSI X570 Prestige Creation -- Slow SATA Speeds?

night_2004
I just got Windows 10 installed on a new build, and the computer is busy importing a software RAID1 array (two dynamic disks) from my old rig. The task manager is reporting ~90MB/s read/write speeds (a finding confirmed by HD Tune). My old rig (Z87 w/ i7-4770K) was hitting 200MB/s with the same disks and an updated Windows 10 install.
Does anyone have experience troubleshooting SATA speeds on the X570 chipset or this specific motherboard?
