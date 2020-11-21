MSI x570 or Asus x470

Currently using this board:https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/PRIME-X470-PRO/
found a good deal on this board:https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MPG-X570-GAMING-PLUS
haven’t used MSI boards in quite a while. Seems that it is a good board from the reviews. Purchased for future cpu upgrade to 5000 series. Just wondering if anyone could offer their experience with MSI boards. I know the same could be said about any mobo manufacturers.
thank you
found a good deal on this board:https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MPG-X570-GAMING-PLUS
haven’t used MSI boards in quite a while. Seems that it is a good board from the reviews. Purchased for future cpu upgrade to 5000 series. Just wondering if anyone could offer their experience with MSI boards. I know the same could be said about any mobo manufacturers.
thank you