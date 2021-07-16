MSI X399 gaming pro carbon AC not working with NVIDIA 30-series GPUs

Does anyone know if MSI X399 gaming pro carbon AC motherboards and 1st gen threadrippers are compatible with NVIDIA 30 series GPU? So far I haven’t been able to get either a MSI 3090 or Asus 3080 to even post. The motherboard’s error code 00 shows up and a red led for the CPU lights up.



System specs below:

Seasonic Prime Titanium 1kw PSU

MSI X399 gaming pro carbon AC – with most recent bios

1950X threadripper CPU – water cooled not overheating (plenty of internal fans to keep other things cool)

64g ram 4x16 Corsair

2-M2 NVME

1-2.5inch SSD

5-3.5” spinners for data



The system has been in operation since 2017 when the 1950x launched without issue. It operates just fine with a 1080ti or a 2080 super. As soon as I put the 30 series card in, it will not post. All 3 8-pin power connectors are being used to support the 30 series cards (each directly connected to the PSU - no splitters). The cards had been reseated to make sure there were not any issues there. I also tried with the motherboard fully stock and with a mild OC to all core 3.6 Ghz makes no difference…no post with 30 series cards. When I pull the 30 series card and replace a 2080 super for example the computer continues to not post until the CMOS is reset. Also, I can confirm both the 3090 and the 3080 worked in other machines. I am no longer in possession of the 3090 but still have the 3080.



It should have plenty of power, the system is stable without the 30 series cards and all the 30 series GPUs in question work fine on other computers. I am totally out of ideas other than kicking this old threadripper to the curb. I really don’t want to do that as it has plenty of power to keep chugging along for a while longer. Any ideas how to get it to work or does it sound like a there might be a fault in the mother board and no path forward?