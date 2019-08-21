MSI warranty service check

So Ive had to send in my x399 Carbon pro gaming ac because of a bad bios. it showed 11 then 07 on the bios codes and wouldnt boot from there. its been a week now and I get an email today saying they cant fix it due to a slightly misaligned fan header missing some plastic on it.you can see the pictures below:I was wondering if we have a MSI rep to chime in and tell me this is a normal routine to deny repair on something that wasn't the problem in the first place. And I know it wasn't in this condition when I sent it in as it was wrapped in a static bag with layers of buble wrap since I wanted to keep my box for display(proudly might I add). Since this was my first time doing a RMA for a motherboard I expected more and wasn't smart enough to take pictures. I've done Intel motherboards that had burn damage they could repair no problem so Im really questioning why they decided to go the cheap route and deny me.Did I fuck up by choosing MSI? Has anyone else been screwed like this?Sorry for the bad english. its acutally my first language but I've been thru so much shit in the past year I've forgotten how to type.