MSI warranty service check

So Ive had to send in my x399 Carbon pro gaming ac because of a bad bios. it showed 11 then 07 on the bios codes and wouldnt boot from there. its been a week now and I get an email today saying they cant fix it due to a slightly misaligned fan header missing some plastic on it.

you can see the pictures below:

http://imgur.com/a/QXrm1ER

I was wondering if we have a MSI rep to chime in and tell me this is a normal routine to deny repair on something that wasn't the problem in the first place. And I know it wasn't in this condition when I sent it in as it was wrapped in a static bag with layers of buble wrap since I wanted to keep my box for display(proudly might I add). Since this was my first time doing a RMA for a motherboard I expected more and wasn't smart enough to take pictures. I've done Intel motherboards that had burn damage they could repair no problem so Im really questioning why they decided to go the cheap route and deny me.

Did I fuck up by choosing MSI? Has anyone else been screwed like this?

Sorry for the bad english. its acutally my first language but I've been thru so much shit in the past year I've forgotten how to type.
 
Asus caliber screwjob there if I do say so myself. I'd be pissed, I could easily fix that header with a pair of pliers. If you just need a bios reflash/replacement I can fix that as well, PM me if necessary.
 
You can't make this stuff up.

Hey MSI (is there an MSI rep on here?), a couple of bent pins and broken plastic on a fan header is not a good reason to deny a warranty claim on a failed BIOS.
 
I am still waiting for an MSI rep to answer me regarding a claim I put in a week ago, weeeeeee. I own an MSI motherboard and monitor, will not be purchasing MSI again.
 
As always in these situations the solution is to press the issue as far up the ladder as you can. They want you to accept the decision and move on, but if you keep telling the call center drones that you want to speak to a supervisor or someone in a managerial position and complain to them you will get your way, if only so they can get rid of you.

It sucks it has to be that way and it really makes we the consumer feel like an entitled dipshit, but if you know you're in the right it doesn't matter.
 
Remind them that they need to comply with "Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act". Unless they can prove that a broken fan header is the cause of the BIOS issue, they can not decline the warranty.
 
Now I'm second guessing my decision to buy a MSI MPG Z390 Gaming PRO Carbon board. Maybe I will go with the Gigabyte board after all.
 
I called at 12 noon eastern time and Im waiting for a call back since asking for a manager/supervisor resulted in 10+ minutes of waiting. Im pretty sure this motherboard has a 3 year warranty on it. this is ridiculous.

ashmelev75
Thanks for the advice. Im going to use this. this was my virtual server to learn to be a network/sys admin and I cant afford a new board for another 400 dollars. I literally just realized i had the clocks for my ram set wrong and just got them fixed.
 
That's messed up. Point them to this thread if they want to give you a hard time. You'd win if you sue.
 
Send this to Svet over at MSI support forum. He is likely in contact with MSI support as he's the admin over there.

I was a former support mod there years back. Not sure if he will remember me.. but he can see my history. My username is Rob.
 
I got the mother board back today. The corder in the image is litterally chipped. but they fixed the bent pins. we will see if I can get it to work. I dont want to press to much since they were quick in admiting a fault happened although I had to contact them via phone(which I hate).

I'll update today or tomorrow. Its my birthday. its a nice gift to have my desktop back.
 
In my decades of IT work it infuriates the living crap out of me when this kind of stuff happens. Stinks you had to deal with this level of annoying from them. Thankfully I have to rarely RMA stuff. [I think 1 item this year]
 
My only rma experience with msi a few years ago was actually really good. I sent a board in for pins I bent by mistake. I owned that, and they said they’d swap it for like $40 or something since it was my fault (~$250 board). They never even asked for payment and just swapped it out.

I’d go one of 2 routes: ask how much a replacement would be if it’s under warranty and un-repairable or escalate.

You didn’t damage it, but they will definitely deny the crap out of it. (Someone dropped it opening it and are not going to admit it kinda thing). If they’re offering to do a warranty replacement for a fraction of the cost of a new one, I wouldn’t even exert the effort to fight, but that’s me.
 
I refuse to purchase anything MSI again. I purchased a gaming laptop on Amazon for Christmas 2018. By xmas 2019 the motherboard was bad. Because I purchased the package in November yet my son didn’t get it until Xmas day they wouldn’t cover the motherboard because it was out of warranty. They would however give me a “deal” to replace it for $750. This company has terrible customer service. This was my second and LAST purchase from them. I tell e eryone they sick! I requested to speak to a supervisor. He didn’t help either. Spend your money elsewhere.
 
