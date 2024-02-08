MSI Ventus and Gaming X Slim thoughts?

Hey everybody, I've been a bit out of the loop and I've always bought my GPUs from EVGA, sadly they don't offer them anymore and from searching around it seems MSI gives the least amount of headaches for warranty compared to the rest (ASUS and Gigabyte for the most part).



I'm mostly interested in picking up an RTX 4070 Super, searching around I don't think my system will bottleneck it too hard at 1440p for most games but I sort of need the better ray tracing performance for some unreal architectural projects I'm working on. I'm planning to do a whole system upgrade in 2025 with new gen CPU and GPU.



So, for any MSI RTX owner either Ventus or Gaming Slim, could you please let me know how's the temps and noise levels been for you? And if you experienced any major coil whines?



Any help would be appreciated.