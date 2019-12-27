A little low on the resolution, but nice 10-bit color and decent 165 Hz refresh. "The Optix MAG272QR features a stand that lets you adjust height, 90° rotation to portrait mode, ±75° swivel, and 5-20° tilt. Behind the monitor are RGB LED embellishments that you control with MSI Mystic Light RGB app, and can also configure as mood-light. Display inputs include USB-C (DisplayPort TMDS passthrough), standard DisplayPort 1.2a, and two HDMI 2.0b inputs; all of which support the monitor's full 1440p resolution. Using HDMI 2.0b caps the refresh-rate to 144 Hz. Available now, the Optix MAG272QR is priced at USD $350." https://www.techpowerup.com/262429/msi-unveils-the-optix-mag272qr-27-inch-fast-1440p-monitor