MSI unify z490 LLC not working?

I think i have an issue with msi unify z490 and 10900k.
Example:
set bios to 1.285 LLC4, under load its 1.274.
Set to LLC3, under load its 1.286
Set to LLC6, under load its 1.207
one would think the higher the LLC the more close the load should be to the bios reading? LLC6 was way off the mark too.
Anyone else with this board have this issue?
Thanks in advance
