MSI Unify 490 and i9-10900k overclock questions/ per core clock?

I've got this board and cpu combo coming, along with pc4-3200 4000mhz cas17 gskills (16x2).



I'm curious as i've seen many successfully overclocking to around 5-5.2ghz on average, has anyone tried doing the per core to keep the (two?) 5.3ghz cores and lower all the rest to 4.9 to 5.0 at most? Any reason this cant be done or does that cause stability issues to not keep them all the same?



I was thinking that would optimize a few cores for gaming (sims) that could benefit from the higher clock speed. I guess ill tinker once the equipment gets here, but just wondering.



Thanks in advance