MSI Unify 490 and i9-10900k overclock questions/ per core clock? High temps?

Updated now with pretty good success:



Survived 2 hours on Occt Medium and about 4 hours on Occt Large

Max temp 81C



Bios 1.32 and auto mode (not override)

All Core, 51x

Eist disabled greyed out/Turbo greyed out

Ring Set to auto (43x)

Thermal velocity Boost is set to defaults auto

AVX offset -4

SA 1.26 (possibly a hair higher than safe 24/7? 1.25)

IO 1.26

Ram 1.48

Ram xmp and 4000

LLC4

LN2 Extreme

Cstate Enabled

Speed shift Disabled

PCIe Spectrum Enabled



Im now trying to boost the Ring ratio, tried 49x and it froze on boot, so now trying 47x. Once i get that set ill walk back on the vcore and/or cio/sa values slightly (though i think before when i tried this it was error city for occt medium in minutes)



47 ring made it 3hrs med occt. I think the ram temp hit 55c.overall max still around 84c, i was then able to do 1.30v 81C (ac unit blastin to keep the ambient lower) for 1hr 16 med occt at 47ring/51x. Testing 1.25 cio/sa now, trying to not exceed 1.25 (may try for 4100 or 4200 ram again though, everything else held equal).



Tried 52x at 1.31, got a bsod on med occt in 10 sec, i guess 52x is a no go, not without more volts and too much heat.

I tried going down to 1.29, had an insta fail there.



**So at this point i think the sweet spot for 51x is 1.30v-1.31 volts. Avx offset is still -4

When set to 1.305v in bios, hwinfo vcore shows 1.298 for the max (core temp has vid as high as 1.3589v).

If i set the power management to balanced, it appears the cpu is throttling down (since i have it on auto not override for vcore i guess).



I need to test an avx load, but p95 with avx the cpu gets too hot, may try just realbench for now a few times.