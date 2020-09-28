MSI Unify 490 and i9-10900k overclock questions/ per core clock? High temps?

M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
718
I've got this board and cpu combo coming, along with pc4-3200 4000mhz cas17 gskills (16x2).

I'm curious as i've seen many successfully overclocking to around 5-5.2ghz on average, has anyone tried doing the per core to keep the (two?) 5.3ghz cores and lower all the rest to 4.9 to 5.0 at most? Any reason this cant be done or does that cause stability issues to not keep them all the same?

I was thinking that would optimize a few cores for gaming (sims) that could benefit from the higher clock speed. I guess ill tinker once the equipment gets here, but just wondering.

Thanks in advance
 
Darkswordz

Darkswordz

Gawd
Joined
Jan 5, 2016
Messages
637
I have the same combo, and had the same thoughts. However, when I tried to do per-core overclocking in the BIOS it wouldn't take. I also tried the Intel XTU but I couldn't get per-core working in it either.

Maybe I was doing it wrong. Eventually, I just settled on a 5.1 all core overclock and felt the per-core overclocking wasn't worth the effort since I game at 4K and am GPU limited anyway.
 
Last edited:
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
718
Darkswordz said:
I have the same combo, and had the same thoughts. However, when I tried to do per-core overclocking in the BIOS it wouldn't take. I also tried the Intel XTU but I couldn't get per-core working in it either.

Maybe I was doing it wrong. Eventually, I just settled on a 5.1 all core overclock and felt the per-core overclocking wasn't worth the effort since I game at 4K and am GPU limited anyway.
Click to expand...
By wouldnt take do you mean the ratio never gets hit when your stress testing or gaming?

Im getting close to some values that work, however:
as of now
1.3 volts bios (lowered from 1.31), have set to auto cpu vcore (not override one), have turbo boost on (wont go above 37x if not on), eist is on.
I set the rato on two cores to 53x and the rest to 51x. For the ram i have it set now to 4200 (18,18,18, 40 i think are the timings) and 1.5 (i may try to lower these volts). CIO/SA are still at I think 1.2 for now.

When i do all this, i test fs2020 as one test, eglc in mr20 carenado runway 27 clear skies, 4k setting, high and i get 38 fps (i was getting 40 with my 8700k at 5ghz ram at 3200), so im a bit bummed.. i noticed in sim the ratio never exceeds 47x (never looked before so not sure if normal), this with cpu 19-25%

Then occt medium no avx test, im only seeing a max clock on each core of 5001.2mhz, max temp 78C over 17mins (and errors too, so lowering to 1.30 volts was probably a bad idea)

Im not clear why the ratios arent hitting 53 on two and 51 on the rest?
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
56,772
All core, these typically do 5.0GHz to 5.1GHz. Some people are a little luckier, and might be able to get 5.2GHz with the right cooling. The reason why you aren't seeing 5.3GHz on two cores and 51x on the rest comes down to the fact that these are a lot like Ryzens. All core loads aren't going to get 5.3GHz on two cores and less on the rest. It will settle on an all core clock of around 5.0GHz or less depending on the workload.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
718
Dan_D said:
All core, these typically do 5.0GHz to 5.1GHz. Some people are a little luckier, and might be able to get 5.2GHz with the right cooling. The reason why you aren't seeing 5.3GHz on two cores and 51x on the rest comes down to the fact that these are a lot like Ryzens. All core loads aren't going to get 5.3GHz on two cores and less on the rest. It will settle on an all core clock of around 5.0GHz or less depending on the workload.
Click to expand...
After i changed from per core to all core ratio and 51x, it now shows 51x in occt. so i guess its actually the per core setting that had an issue, individually.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
718
Updated now with pretty good success:

Survived 2 hours on Occt Medium and about 4 hours on Occt Large
Max temp 81C

Bios 1.32 and auto mode (not override)
All Core, 51x
Eist disabled greyed out/Turbo greyed out
Ring Set to auto (43x)
Thermal velocity Boost is set to defaults auto
AVX offset -4
SA 1.26 (possibly a hair higher than safe 24/7? 1.25)
IO 1.26
Ram 1.48
Ram xmp and 4000
LLC4
LN2 Extreme
Cstate Enabled
Speed shift Disabled
PCIe Spectrum Enabled

Im now trying to boost the Ring ratio, tried 49x and it froze on boot, so now trying 47x. Once i get that set ill walk back on the vcore and/or cio/sa values slightly (though i think before when i tried this it was error city for occt medium in minutes)

47 ring made it 3hrs med occt. I think the ram temp hit 55c.overall max still around 84c, i was then able to do 1.30v 81C (ac unit blastin to keep the ambient lower) for 1hr 16 med occt at 47ring/51x. Testing 1.25 cio/sa now, trying to not exceed 1.25 (may try for 4100 or 4200 ram again though, everything else held equal).

Tried 52x at 1.31, got a bsod on med occt in 10 sec, i guess 52x is a no go, not without more volts and too much heat.
I tried going down to 1.29, had an insta fail there.

**So at this point i think the sweet spot for 51x is 1.30v-1.31 volts. Avx offset is still -4
When set to 1.305v in bios, hwinfo vcore shows 1.298 for the max (core temp has vid as high as 1.3589v).
If i set the power management to balanced, it appears the cpu is throttling down (since i have it on auto not override for vcore i guess).

I need to test an avx load, but p95 with avx the cpu gets too hot, may try just realbench for now a few times.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
718
My real word temps now that i'm using the above settings are about 80c max for general windows use, 83C during some games (others less) and 87C for rendering (avx involved i think).

I think the temps are too toasty? Even for the thermaltake 360 unless its not working that well anymore.

My option is to use a delidder i have coming, but even then i might only gain 5c.

Anyone else with the 10900k can comment on your typical load temps?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top