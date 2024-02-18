MSI Titan GT77 won't boot with charger connected

It boots fine when I run it with battery only.



I tried to undervolt it and it worked great on -100mV p/e core and -25mV ring.

But when I bumped ring to -50 I got a blue screen when playing Diablo IV.



After that it just doesn't want to boot when I plug the charger. It just keeps turning on for some 25-30 sec then turns off and keeps repeating (no picture shows up).

When undervolted and while booting with charger in, the fans spin up pretty high as if it's overheating, but it's not even loading Windows.



I updated the bios to the latest version and tried default settings. Sometimes it boots normally without undervolt, sometimes it bugs. Sometimes I need to disconnect everything for it to boot (USB, hdmi, ethernet, etc).



My current solution is to start it with battery and plug the charger once it starts booting. Then it works fine, even with undervolt.

I'd like to fix this. Any idea?