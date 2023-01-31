MSI SUPRIM RTX 4090

N

NKD

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2007
Messages
9,379
Like the title says Up for sale is RTX 4090 MSI SUPRIM - Not registered or anything and full warranty.

Not going to scalp here as I never do. If someone wants it they can have it for $1750 shipped UPS Ground zelle or paypal F&F. I wanted this or the zotac amp airo, was able to order both. Amp airo just matches my system better.

I know these are usually hard to get and people scalp on these like the Strix. its not the supreme x, but not really much of a difference between the two.

I will be able to get this shipped out by Friday.

Thanks.
 
