MSI RX580 died - any ideas to repair / fix?

D

dthree

n00b
Joined
Apr 5, 2016
Messages
45
I've got an MSI RX 580 8 gb.. (the one with the black/white plastic cooling enclosure).
It worked about 2 weeks ago and then suddenly stopped working with some weird behavior.

I tested it in 3 different PCs/mobos.
When powering on it flickers for a second, and then everything shuts off again.
Then when pressing the power button again nothing happens.

To reset it i have to pull out the power cable from the PSU / flick the on/off switch and then it will do the same thing.
PC will power on and flicker for a second and everything shuts off. This basically happens in all 3 PCs i tested it in.

I think something must have shorted.

Any ideas for repair or what could be the issue?

I have a multimeter if anyone can give any ideas on troubleshooting.

Thanks!
 
R

RazorWind

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
3,934
You have a short to ground on one of the 12 volt input power rails.

Check resistance to ground on each of the 12 volt inputs (remember that the slot connector is also a power input). You should have thousands, with the measured value slowly rising. I bet you have about 2 ohms on one of them.
 
