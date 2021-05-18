MSI RX580 died - any ideas to repair / fix?

I've got an MSI RX 580 8 gb.. (the one with the black/white plastic cooling enclosure).

It worked about 2 weeks ago and then suddenly stopped working with some weird behavior.



I tested it in 3 different PCs/mobos.

When powering on it flickers for a second, and then everything shuts off again.

Then when pressing the power button again nothing happens.



To reset it i have to pull out the power cable from the PSU / flick the on/off switch and then it will do the same thing.

PC will power on and flicker for a second and everything shuts off. This basically happens in all 3 PCs i tested it in.



I think something must have shorted.



Any ideas for repair or what could be the issue?



I have a multimeter if anyone can give any ideas on troubleshooting.



Thanks!