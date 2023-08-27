MSI RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X vs Asus RTX 4090 ROG Strix LC OC temps while gaming

I purchased the ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Strix LC Overclocked Liquid Cooled 24GB ($2,199) and the MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X 24G Hybrid Cooling 24GB ($1,799). I have read about the high memory temps on the MSI so I though I would see how they compared. The last MSI card I owned was a Sea Hawk 1080 water cooled and since then it has been EVGA cards. Since EVGA no longer produces GPU's and I am now gaiming at 4k the I started looking at the current GPU's. I used MSI afterburner and set a fan curve that was the same for both GPU's. Core voltage was set at 0 and the power limit was set at 110% and temp limit was set to 88 C. No overclock on the core clock or memory was used both set at 0. The temp in my room was 74 degrees since I had the AC on. I played BF4 metro server both for 40 minutes. The MSI was used first and then the ASUS. Below is the attached GPUI-Z max temps for both GPU's, my concern is the high temp for the memory of the MSI (84C) over the ASUS (68C), it is a large spread. The ASUS cost $400 more then the MSI. Also the MSI has coil noise and the ASUS is silent. I am using a Corsair AX1600I PSU with the Corsair 4090 powercable. Both GPU temps and ho0t spot temps are close but the huge gap in the memoey temps have me concerned and I am thinkinmg to stay with the ASUS. Thoughts?ASUS 4090 GPU-ZMSI 4090 GPU-Z