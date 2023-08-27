MSI RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X vs Asus RTX 4090 ROG Strix LC OC temps while gaming

G

Grunt

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 20, 2005
Messages
64
I purchased the ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Strix LC Overclocked Liquid Cooled 24GB ($2,199) and the MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X 24G Hybrid Cooling 24GB ($1,799). I have read about the high memory temps on the MSI so I though I would see how they compared. The last MSI card I owned was a Sea Hawk 1080 water cooled and since then it has been EVGA cards. Since EVGA no longer produces GPU's and I am now gaiming at 4k the I started looking at the current GPU's. I used MSI afterburner and set a fan curve that was the same for both GPU's. Core voltage was set at 0 and the power limit was set at 110% and temp limit was set to 88 C. No overclock on the core clock or memory was used both set at 0. The temp in my room was 74 degrees since I had the AC on. I played BF4 metro server both for 40 minutes. The MSI was used first and then the ASUS. Below is the attached GPUI-Z max temps for both GPU's, my concern is the high temp for the memory of the MSI (84C) over the ASUS (68C), it is a large spread. The ASUS cost $400 more then the MSI. Also the MSI has coil noise and the ASUS is silent. I am using a Corsair AX1600I PSU with the Corsair 4090 power
cable. Both GPU temps and ho0t spot temps are close but the huge gap in the memoey temps have me concerned and I am thinkinmg to stay with the ASUS. Thoughts?

ASUS 4090 GPU-Z

ASUS 4090 BF4 max temp memory power 110 temp limit 86.gif


MSI 4090 GPU-Z
MSI 4090 bf4 temps 2.gif
 
If you just want lower memory temps, you could also just try out the Gigabyte Gaming OC. It's much cheaper, very quiet (at stock fan curves anyway), and has good temperatures all around. Also Gigabyte RMA vs ASUS RMA if anything goes wrong, for whatever that's worth. I think most 4090 coolers are horribly overspec'd, so it's just about finding one without excessive padding in between the memory and the heatsink. Gigabyte does good in that regard. I'm kind of surprised anyone would just go right off the bat and set a 110% power limit, though. I didn't do that when I had mine before returning it, so I can't comment. The Gigabyte's stock overclock won't be as high though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top