MSI RTX 4090 Liquid X New

Like the title says it will be Brand New sealed available to ship next week.

Retail Price 1750 to 1800 some places + tax.

Shipped to you in new condition - $1730 Shipped UPS ground PayPal F&F or zelle.

One for sale right now ready to ship some time next week. I will have second by one next weekend.
 
