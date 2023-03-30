msi rtx 4080 ventus 3x oc temps

hi guys im now a proud owner on an msi rtx 4080 ventus 3x oc card.
but i do have a question
whats the hotspot max of the card before it throttles or causes problems officially?
as i cant seem to find anything online.
should i be looking at the gpu core temp or the hotspot?
my gpu core temp usually maxes at 69c
and the junction is around 82c
but i do have a question
whats the hotspot max of the card before it throttles or causes problems officially?
as i cant seem to find anything online.
should i be looking at the gpu core temp or the hotspot?
my gpu core temp usually maxes at 69c
and the junction is around 82c