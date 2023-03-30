msi rtx 4080 ventus 3x oc temps

A

aachil

n00b
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
11
hi guys im now a proud owner on an msi rtx 4080 ventus 3x oc card.
but i do have a question
whats the hotspot max of the card before it throttles or causes problems officially?
as i cant seem to find anything online.
should i be looking at the gpu core temp or the hotspot?
my gpu core temp usually maxes at 69c
and the junction is around 82c
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top