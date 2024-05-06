erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,933
"Unlock Dragon Egg Quest
Log in to your MSI member account, click on any task, and follow the instructions to complete it. Then, you can proceed to the member center to claim your corresponding reward.
"Thank you for your long-standing love and support for MSI. Your continuous support drives us to strive for progress and innovation, aiming to provide better service and experiences. In gratitude for your support and trust, we have launched the event for Reward Program members, offering exclusive draws, products, and tasks. We will also periodically introduce various exciting activities and benefits, enriching your esteemed status as a rewarded member with more joy and surprises," said Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.
For more information, visit this page."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322141/msi-reward-program-launches-seeking-msi-allies
