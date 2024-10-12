MSI Reveals Ryzen 9000X3D 11-13% Faster Than 7000X3D, AMD Set to Dominate "Arrow Lake" in Gaming

RanceJustice said: Potentially promising news, especially if they really did take a big step forward by having cache on both cores in the 9950X3D. If the rumor turns out to be true, aside from the typical performance gains of a new CPU, I have to wonder if the real world performance could be noticeably better in a number of cases thank to the 9000 series having symmetrical CCD cache layouts instead of all the various scheduling issues that had to be worked around in the previous asymmetrical ones? Click to expand...

The asymmetrical cores only mattered in gaming where sensitivity to stuttering is very noticeable. The higher clock speeds on the single CCD that had no v-cache benefited productivity apps which didn't care about stutters caused by cache misses. Also with productivity apps, the cache misses involve a small amount of memory, which means crossing the slow Infinity Fabric isn't a big deal. Locking the primary game thread to one CCD prevented cache misses and thus the stuttering.It looks like AMD has been able to redesign the cores and v-cache such that the limits on clock speeds are not as extreme as they were on the 7000X3D series, which will be a huge plus if true. This would mean the 9000X3D processors won't receive the same productivity penalty the 7000X3D processors did. This would also make it more conceivable that the 9950X3D will have v-caches on both CCDs since the productivity penalty won't be there, although this would also very likely push it well above 7950X3D prices given how expensive the v-cache is. It also remains to be seen if this would actually benefit gaming.... there is every possibility that cache misses will still cause stuttering due to the larger amounts of memory involved, once again requiring Xbox Game Bar or Project Lasso to lock the primary game thread down to a single CCD.