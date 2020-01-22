MSI Reveals Optix MEG381CQR 37.5-Inch HDR600 144 Hz Curved Monitor

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM.

    erek

    So many monitor releases anymore... are they all amazing or junk? I can't tell to be honest because they're not hitting into the segments i'm interested in nicely

    "MSI currently does not have a firm launch date for its Optix MEG381CQR monitor and only says that it plans to launch it sometimes in the third or the fourth quarter. Pricing of the display is also not set, so we can only make guesses based on MSRPs of other curved 37.5-inch displays which appear to be pretty expensive."

    https://www.anandtech.com/show/1541...qr-375inch-hdr600-144-hz-curved-monitor-w-vrr
     
    jfreund

    Great size and resolution. 144Hz beats the hell out of the 75Hz panel in my LG.
     
    erek

    i'm on 60 Hz FreeSync 1 IPS, 4K here
     
    cybereality

    That actually sounds pretty nice.
     
