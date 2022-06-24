MSI Releases Beta Bios's with (-) Voltage offset for 5800X3D on certain B550 boards

Hey folks,This is something I've been bugging MSI about for a little while now and it's finally here!!!We can now undervolt our 5800x3d's on several B550 boards through the bios. This current list is as per below but they're planning on adding this option to all 500 series boards soon. Unknown about any boards other than 500 series but maybe?7C92 MPG B550I GAMING EDGE WIFI7C92 MPG B550I GAMING EDGE MAX WIFI7C91 MPG B550 GAMING EDGE WIFI7D13 MEG B550 UNIFY-X7D13 MEG B550 UNIFYThe 4 character value in the above output indicates which bios you should be using. For instance, MPG B550I GAMING EDGE MAX WIFI will use the E7C92AMS.1B1 bios.