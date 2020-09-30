MSI Releases AGESA Combo PI V2 1.1.0.0 BIOS Updates for AMD 500-series Motherboards

erek
"Highlights include: Optimized compatibility for AMD Ryzen 3000-Series and Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors and future AM4 socket processors, solve some specific OC failure issues, updated SMU module, and optimized DDR4 memory overclocking. MSI will keep announcing BIOS news. Please find the latest information of the complete product list and more details about the Combo PI V2 1.1.0.0 and newer BIOS update on this blog.
After the previous updating, MSI keeps making a great effort to offer optimized BIOS updates for AMD 500-series motherboards. With high expectations, the latest AMD Combo PI V2 version 1.1.0.0 BIOS for X570 and B550 motherboards will be ready for users to download and update constantly from the end of September. As for A520 motherboards, Combo PI V2 version 1.1.0.0 BIOS will be released by the end of October. In addition to AMD 500-series motherboards, the updated version is also expected to support AMD future processors. Please read the following information related to key points for the BIOS improvements."
https://www.techpowerup.com/272758/...-bios-updates-for-amd-500-series-motherboards
