MSI, Realtek, & Asmedia Demo Their First USB4 Hub Controllers at Computex 2023

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,684
USB4, Cool.
"It also has native support for DisplayPort 2.1 Alt mode and UHBR20 up to 80 Gbps for DisplayPort signals. The demo board only had an older MST controller, so it would be limited to DP 1.4, but hopefully some company is working on a DP 2.1 MST controller, as this is required to split off the DP signal to the physical ports from USB-C. We were not given any details on when the RTS5490 will be available in the market and pricing will obviously depend on what kind of extra features are being added by the device makers, as it's unlikely that the first products based on it will be simple hubs."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309492/realtek-demos-first-usb4-hub-controller-at-computex-2023
