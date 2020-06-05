MSI PRESTIGE X570 CREATION installing Windows 10 on RAID-0 (Xpander card)

Hi Gals and Gals,
I am having an issue installing windows 10 on a RAID-0
system
MSI PRESTIGE X570 CREATION
Ryzen 9 3900x, Noctua D-15
2x32gb G.Skill Ripjaws V 3200
1x Seagate 520 1tb gen4 NVME
2x Corsair MP600 2tb gen4 NVME
MSI XPANDER NVME card (holds 2 NVME)
ASUS RTX-2070 super
I would like to setup Windows 10 on the two MP600 in RAID-0, but I am struggling and need help
I have set the bios up for RAID, UFEI I removed the Seagate to avoid conflict and because I accidentally initialised it
the Bios sees a 3.9tb raid from the two MP600 in the RAIDXPERT2 module under Advance. I don’t see any reference to it anywhere else in the BIOS, it doesn’t show up in the boot sequence ( I am used to traditional raid controllers LSI/ARECA) where you can see them load.
when I boot into the windows setup (USB key) I see two disks 1.8tb and not the RAID-0
I have tried to load the three AMD RAID DRIVERS but they don’t seem to make any difference
any ideas or should I raise the white flag give up and be happy with a single disk for boot disk?
really appreciate your help
thanks
henrik
my previous system was an EVGA SR-2 (2010) 5650x 48gb ram 20xSSD looking for a new home
