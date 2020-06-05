MSI PRESTIGE X570 CREATION installing Windows 10 on RAID-0 (Xpander card)

Hi Gals and Gals,I am having an issue installing windows 10 on a RAID-0systemMSI PRESTIGE X570 CREATIONRyzen 9 3900x, Noctua D-152x32gb G.Skill Ripjaws V 32001x Seagate 520 1tb gen4 NVME2x Corsair MP600 2tb gen4 NVMEMSI XPANDER NVME card (holds 2 NVME)ASUS RTX-2070 superI would like to setup Windows 10 on the two MP600 in RAID-0, but I am struggling and need helpI have set the bios up for RAID, UFEI I removed the Seagate to avoid conflict and because I accidentally initialised itthe Bios sees a 3.9tb raid from the two MP600 in the RAIDXPERT2 module under Advance. I don’t see any reference to it anywhere else in the BIOS, it doesn’t show up in the boot sequence ( I am used to traditional raid controllers LSI/ARECA) where you can see them load.when I boot into the windows setup (USB key) I see two disks 1.8tb and not the RAID-0I have tried to load the three AMD RAID DRIVERS but they don’t seem to make any differenceany ideas or should I raise the white flag give up and be happy with a single disk for boot disk?really appreciate your helpthankshenrikmy previous system was an EVGA SR-2 (2010) 5650x 48gb ram 20xSSD looking for a new home