MSI MPG X670E Carbon wifi boot time

Hello, I have been observing for some time that my computer with the MSI MPG
I have seen that the red debug led stays on
The rest of the time it starts "almost" instantly.
Is this normal on AM5 boards? Do I have to configure the BIOS in any special way? Do I have any broken components? Is there a lack of voltage to the CPU?
I have a Ryzen 7900X3D and an RTX 3090
Windows 10 works correctly, I don't have any errors at all.
thank you
I have seen that the red debug led stays on
The rest of the time it starts "almost" instantly.
Is this normal on AM5 boards? Do I have to configure the BIOS in any special way? Do I have any broken components? Is there a lack of voltage to the CPU?
I have a Ryzen 7900X3D and an RTX 3090
Windows 10 works correctly, I don't have any errors at all.
thank you
Last edited: