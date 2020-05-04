MSI MPG X570 GAMING EDGE WIFI owners - are 100deg c VRM temps an issue?
Hey folks
Got a new OCUK build a month or so ago with a MPG X570 GAMING EDGE WIFI motherboard and everything is going well.
Thing is Ive now seen a lot of videos and a few reviews where the VRM temps on these boards sit at 100 degrees C when running and reviewers have pointed this out as an issue for longevity, esp when rendering which is what Im using the system for.
https://www.kitguru.net/components/...0-vrm-temperature-analysis-luke-deep-dive/10/
One example of the info on the temps.
Ive got it with the 3950x but not overclocked so just wondering if I should worry about this or if its likely to cause issues a year or two down the line (and Im not wanting to buy another system or upgrade having dropped £3000+ on this one).
Would somehow jerry rigging an additional smaller fan on or near the VRM heatsinks be an idea?
Thanks for any advice folks!
Rikki
