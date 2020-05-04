MSI MPG X570 GAMING EDGE WIFI owners - are 100deg c VRM temps an issue?Hey folksGot a new OCUK build a month or so ago with amotherboard and everything is going well.Thing is Ive now seen a lot of videos and a few reviews where the VRM temps on these boards sit at 100 degrees C when running and reviewers have pointed this out as an issue for longevity, esp when rendering which is what Im using the system for.One example of the info on the temps.Ive got it with the 3950x but not overclocked so just wondering if I should worry about this or if its likely to cause issues a year or two down the line (and Im not wanting to buy another system or upgrade having dropped £3000+ on this one).Would somehow jerry rigging an additional smaller fan on or near the VRM heatsinks be an idea?Thanks for any advice folks!Rikki