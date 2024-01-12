MSI Monitor Cheats for You

Believe it or not, MSI just brought online game cheats to monitors

At CES 2024, MSI detailed its new PC monitor, the MEG 321URX QD-OLED. Now we don’t usually share any PC monitor news but MSI did something that will shake the online PC gaming industry. The team has implemented an AI-powered cheat on this monitor which cannot be detected by games.

As MSI stated, the MEG 321URX QD-OLED has an onboard AI module that can detect enemies in League of Legends and put an icon on the screen to show you where they are coming from. Not only that, but their owners will be able to train this AI module for other games too. So, for instance, you’ll be able to train it so that it can show you your enemies in other games, like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike 2 or PUBG.

From what I understand, the monitor will visualize the information it can get from a game’s minimap. So, instead of looking at the minimap, you’ll be able to see on your screen where your enemies are. And yes, I do consider this a cheat.

Owners of this PC monitor will get a big advantage over everyone else. And I seriously don’t know how game studios will combat this. Will they automatically ban players who use this monitor? Or will they remove the minimap from their games?

All in all, this is another reason why I don’t fancy modern-day competitive games. Long gone are the days of pure competition. Hell, even back in those golden days, I always preferred local battles/fights. That way, you could at least curse the other guy in his face. And I know, I know, there are also cheaters in Tekken (and you all know I love Tekken). However, I’m also against the “modern” controls of fighting games. Modern controls feel like the macro cheats of the past. So, if we are now cool with these modern controls, why we were against them when they were macro cheats? That’s the definition of double standards.

So, let’s see now which company will follow MSI’s example. Will LG release a monitor with similar AI capabilities? Or how about ASUS and Alienware?

Stay tuned for more!
https://www.dsogaming.com/news/believe-it-or-not-msi-just-brought-online-game-cheats-to-monitors/

Man and to think putting a dot of dry-erase marker on the center of the crosshairs was a big-brained move...
 
Gaming hardware that cheats for you is a gimmick? Have you been in any real leagues?
 
That's such a weird thing to do.
It's sort of cheating but not totally I guess. It would be like having your friend sit with you and say where the enemies are.

This borderline cheating seems like something a reputable company would not risk tarnishing their reputation on.
 
A big problem in Apex Legends is that all of the guns have "recoil patterns" - you learn them as you become familiar with the guns.

But you can buy a controller interface that lets you program a counter pattern to negate the recoil.

You'd think they would either randomize it or remove it as all it does at this point is penalize people who want to play cleanly.

Hardware level cheating is here and getting worse all the time.
 
You could've picked a better example. There are far worse instances of hardware that help people cheat.

No, I haven't been in any "real leagues". I've never seen anyone gaming at a real league with hardware designed for cheater. Usually they have rules against things like that. This really isn't new.

You're basically just spreading clickbait that is really nothing more than an advertisement for some shitty gaming monitor.
 
