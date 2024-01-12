MSI Monitor Cheats for You

At CES 2024, MSI detailed its new PC monitor, the MEG 321URX QD-OLED. Now we don’t usually share any PC monitor news but MSI did something that will shake the online PC gaming industry. The team has implemented an AI-powered cheat on this monitor which cannot be detected by games.



As MSI stated, the MEG 321URX QD-OLED has an onboard AI module that can detect enemies in League of Legends and put an icon on the screen to show you where they are coming from. Not only that, but their owners will be able to train this AI module for other games too. So, for instance, you’ll be able to train it so that it can show you your enemies in other games, like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike 2 or PUBG.



From what I understand, the monitor will visualize the information it can get from a game’s minimap. So, instead of looking at the minimap, you’ll be able to see on your screen where your enemies are. And yes, I do consider this a cheat.



Owners of this PC monitor will get a big advantage over everyone else. And I seriously don’t know how game studios will combat this. Will they automatically ban players who use this monitor? Or will they remove the minimap from their games?



All in all, this is another reason why I don’t fancy modern-day competitive games. Long gone are the days of pure competition. Hell, even back in those golden days, I always preferred local battles/fights. That way, you could at least curse the other guy in his face. And I know, I know, there are also cheaters in Tekken (and you all know I love Tekken). However, I’m also against the “modern” controls of fighting games. Modern controls feel like the macro cheats of the past. So, if we are now cool with these modern controls, why we were against them when they were macro cheats? That’s the definition of double standards.



So, let’s see now which company will follow MSI’s example. Will LG release a monitor with similar AI capabilities? Or how about ASUS and Alienware?



Stay tuned for more!