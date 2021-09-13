MSI MEG Z590 UNIFY-X Owners?

T

Tobit

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - March 2010/May 2011
Joined
Dec 12, 2005
Messages
5,041
Is anyone running a MSI MEG Z590 UNIFY-X board, I'd be interested to hear your experiences. I really like the specs, especially the four M.2 slots and only 2x DIMM slots. However, I haven't owned an MSI board in a long ass time so I'm not sure how support and BIOS development is these days.

At $350, it is in my price range smack in the middle between the ASUS TUF Gaming and ROG MAXIMUS XIII HERO I am also looking at but the design of the MSI has me the most intrigued.

This is going to be my first build in close to 10 years.
 
