MSI meg z490 + windows 11 wont automatically go to sleep or shut off lcds?

Im running this board with windows 11.



What i had previously was windows 10 working fine, sleep mode, screens shutting off (Lcds are sony x800d and a 43" vizio lcd) + 3080 ftw3 video card, 10900k cpu.



What i did at first that actually worked was upgrade 10 to 11 (screens would still shutoff after a set time), but i had constant explorer.exe crashes so i started over with a bare new partition for 11.



On the new windows 11 bare partition, with nothing installed, just the chipset driver from msi from mid 2021 i believe and all drivers working, the screens wont timeout, manual sleep does work.



powercfg /requests or /lastwake reveal nothing.

I tried varioius new and older nvidia drivers (clean mode too).



I pulled every peripherical and tried again, same difference. I even disabled the usb's in the bios. I also tried disabling hybrid and fast startup.

Updated the bios too, im out of ideas to try.

Anyone else ran into this?



Thanks in advance