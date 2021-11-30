MSI meg z490 + windows 11 wont automatically go to sleep or shut off lcds?

Im running this board with windows 11.
What i had previously was windows 10 working fine, sleep mode, screens shutting off (Lcds are sony x800d and a 43" vizio lcd) + 3080 ftw3 video card, 10900k cpu.
What i did at first that actually worked was upgrade 10 to 11 (screens would still shutoff after a set time), but i had constant explorer.exe crashes so i started over with a bare new partition for 11.
On the new windows 11 bare partition, with nothing installed, just the chipset driver from msi from mid 2021 i believe and all drivers working, the screens wont timeout, manual sleep does work.
powercfg /requests or /lastwake reveal nothing.
I tried varioius new and older nvidia drivers (clean mode too).
I pulled every peripherical and tried again, same difference. I even disabled the usb's in the bios. I also tried disabling hybrid and fast startup.
Updated the bios too, im out of ideas to try.
Anyone else ran into this?
Thanks in advance
