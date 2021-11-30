MSI meg z490 + windows 11 wont automatically go to sleep or shut off lcds?

Im running this board with windows 11.

What i had previously was windows 10 working fine, sleep mode, screens shutting off (Lcds are sony x800d and a 43" vizio lcd) + 3080 ftw3 video card, 10900k cpu.

What i did at first that actually worked was upgrade 10 to 11 (screens would still shutoff after a set time), but i had constant explorer.exe crashes so i started over with a bare new partition for 11.

On the new windows 11 bare partition, with nothing installed, just the chipset driver from msi from mid 2021 i believe and all drivers working, the screens wont timeout, manual sleep does work.

powercfg /requests or /lastwake reveal nothing.
I tried varioius new and older nvidia drivers (clean mode too).

I pulled every peripherical and tried again, same difference. I even disabled the usb's in the bios. I also tried disabling hybrid and fast startup.
Updated the bios too, im out of ideas to try.
Anyone else ran into this?

Thanks in advance
 
pendragon1 said:
get a newer version from intel and see if that helps at all. also make sure your power plan is on balanced.
I did find a newer one, though it wasnt really new, as in win 11 new. Someone else where suggested to stick with the one from msi for some reason.

Yeah the power plan is on balanced.
 
try setting a one min timeout and then unplug your mouse. it will rule out a mouse "twitch" causing it.
 
check what can wake it with
Powercfg -devicequery wake_armed

then try turning them off with
Powercfg -devicedisablewake “devicename”
 
pendragon1 said:
check what can wake it with
Powercfg -devicequery wake_armed

then try turning them off with
Powercfg -devicedisablewake “devicename”
I wasnt aware of that command.

I gave it a shot, disabled all that i could there, same thing though.
 
