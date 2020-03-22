msi meg x570 unify cpu fan stuck on lowest speed

I built my R9 3900X system back last august, my Gigbyte Master board I had with it died suddenly (I think a transistor on the board its self shorted out) so I swapped in a MSI MEG x570 unify as a quick and cheap replacement and it worked amazingly, even the CPU was about 10oC cooler under full load on this board, was quit happy with it for the last two month. I was looking at my system temps today and noticed my CPU was 87oC at idle and the chipset was also 82oC, the CPU fan was 300RPM (Max 1400) and the chipset was 0RPM (max 3300), I was in the BIOS trying to mess with my fan curve, turning AMD cool and quite off, turning smart fan off even did a update to the latest BIOS but nothing, it would stay stuck at 300 and 0 respectively no matter what temp was reporting, I had to resort to locking the CPU and chipset fan at 100% just to keep my system from cooking to death (the case was hot to the touch when I first noticed this) anyway I cant seem to get the fan curve to work under any condition from the BIOS tools even though it work 100% 2 months ago when i swapped in this board and i did nothing in the inbetween to mess with it as i was happy with the default settings the only thing i did was update to the latest ver at the time and turn on XMP.



If anyone has had this issue and a solution pls let me know, I cant send this back right now, I have yet to send the gigabyte board in because Im missing the default CPU mount that it came with and it needs to be on when I send it back, ontop of that this virus had causes everything to come to a halt so sending it now it not a option.