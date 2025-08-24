  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk MAX motherboard & TG Mycro DD Waterblock F/S

newls1

newls1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 8, 2003
Messages
4,620
Selling a virtually new Tomahawk MAX Z790 that was only bought to hold me over until my asus Apex came back from RMA. So this board was in service for 2ish weeks and maybe 3 hours in total run time. Board will ship in the asus RMA whitebox that my apex shipped back to me in cause i had to use the MSI box for this board to ship the asus in. Will also ship with what i think is all accessories. Looking for 210$ Shipped lower 48. Payments accepted are paypal and cashapp.

Thermal Grizzly Mycro Pro rgb block is about 5 months old with very little use. Looking for 100$ Shipped lower 48 for her.

msi side.jpg
msi view.jpg
mycro.jpg
mycro top.jpg
 
