MSI MAG Tomahawk Z490 - Am I understanding the PCIE lane distribution and it's affects on SATA availability?

I am building a new PC for the first time since 2012 and want to make sure I'm understanding things before assembly.The motherboard is an MSI MAG Tomahawk Z490, the processor is a 10700KI want to run NVMe M.2 hard drives in both M.2 slots. From what I can see in the motherboard manual this will disable SATA ports 2, 5 & 6 - which I am ok with. It does not appear that populating both M.2 slots will reduce available bandwidth of the PCIe 3.0 x16 slot. Is that accurate?If I were to then populate one or both of the PCIe x1 slots, would they steal bandwidth from anywhere else? From the flow chart below (third image) it seems they do not, but bandwidth splitting is a new concept to me. Is it even really a concern if I only play to run a single GPU?I've included screen grabs of all relevant sections from the motherboard manual.Any insight would be greatly appreciated. Thanks for your time.