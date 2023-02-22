MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk Boot Issue

Recently updated to the latest "beta" BIOS.. It updated fine, and I was able to get into the BIOS. I enabled EXPO and had a issue rebooting. I cleared the CMOS once again and was able to get into the BIOS. I reset all to defaults and tried to reboot. Now I get no display, with sometimes a BOOT debug LED. I tried to clear the CMOS again with no luck. I removed the GPU, SSD, and one memory stick and I still have the issue. I attempted to to FLASH BACK to a older version. LED flashed for 5min like it was updating.. still won't boot. Any suggestions?