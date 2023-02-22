MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk Boot Issue

Recently updated to the latest "beta" BIOS.. It updated fine, and I was able to get into the BIOS. I enabled EXPO and had a issue rebooting. I cleared the CMOS once again and was able to get into the BIOS. I reset all to defaults and tried to reboot. Now I get no display, with sometimes a BOOT debug LED. I tried to clear the CMOS again with no luck. I removed the GPU, SSD, and one memory stick and I still have the issue. I attempted to to FLASH BACK to a older version. LED flashed for 5min like it was updating.. still won't boot. Any suggestions?
 
how are you clearing the cmos? battery out, power out(hit power button and wait 5min)?
 
First time was with the jumper. Second time, and every time going forward CMOS battery removed for 5 minutes. I even tried booting with no CMOS battery. I have also left it unplugged physically overnight.
 
