  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

MSI Launches NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Inspire Dual-Slot GPU for SFF PC Builds

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,932
"The only notable difference between the two versions is the clock speed, with the vanilla RTX 5050 Inspire ITX topping out at 2587 MHz in Extreme Performance mode (2572 MHz regular boost clocks), while the OC version is capable of 2617 MHz in Extreme Performance mode while boosting to 2602 MHz ordinarily. Both ITX cards feature three DisplayPort 2.1b ports and a single HDMI 2.1b port and have a rated power consumption of 130 W, supplied via a single 8-pin power connector. Users can select between Gaming and Silent modes in MSI Center or dive deeper into customization and overclocking in MSI Afterburner. No pricing information has been announced for the new ITX GPUs."

1761593245348.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342295/...-5050-inspire-dual-slot-gpu-for-sff-pc-builds
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top