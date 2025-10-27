MSI Launches NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Inspire Dual-Slot GPU for SFF PC Builds

erek
"The only notable difference between the two versions is the clock speed, with the vanilla RTX 5050 Inspire ITX topping out at 2587 MHz in Extreme Performance mode (2572 MHz regular boost clocks), while the OC version is capable of 2617 MHz in Extreme Performance mode while boosting to 2602 MHz ordinarily. Both ITX cards feature three DisplayPort 2.1b ports and a single HDMI 2.1b port and have a rated power consumption of 130 W, supplied via a single 8-pin power connector. Users can select between Gaming and Silent modes in MSI Center or dive deeper into customization and overclocking in MSI Afterburner. No pricing information has been announced for the new ITX GPUs."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342295/...-5050-inspire-dual-slot-gpu-for-sff-pc-builds
