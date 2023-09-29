MSI H610M Bundle, $75/FS - incl. PSU + 2 SSDs

https://us-store.msi.com/Motherboards/Intel-Platform-Motherboard/Intel-H610/PRO-H610M-G-DDR4
Simple, slightly older board. But, a free 500W PSU and a couple SSDs make this a quick base for a box for someone else. I'm considering it as a home for my 12600K, as a gift-able machine (with the 14700K on the horizon). Just add CPU+RAM+case.
-bZj
Simple, slightly older board. But, a free 500W PSU and a couple SSDs make this a quick base for a box for someone else. I'm considering it as a home for my 12600K, as a gift-able machine (with the 14700K on the horizon). Just add CPU+RAM+case.
-bZj