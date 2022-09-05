MSI GTX1080Ti. Heatsinks

I have a couple of GTX1080Ti’s
I’m putting a AM Cooler on one of them
And I have installed heatsinks
And have thermal pads for some of the areas.

Have I missed areas that need to be sinked? I’m surprised I can’t find goid lics of this GPU with heatsinks.
 

